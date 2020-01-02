WOMEN IN STEM: DR. JUN AXUP ON WHY SCIENTISTS ARE RELUCTANT TO BECOME ENTREPRENEURS

From our Women in STEM TV series meet Dr. Jun Axup, PhD. She is scientific advisor and partner at Indiebio accelerator.

Dr. Axup trained as a scientist, who went on to become an entrepreneur and is interested in helping scientist become entrepreneurs. We wondered why are scientists reluctant to become entrepreneurs and Dr. Axup gives her perspective on this question. One of her jobs is to visits colleges and universities and help scientists understand how they can explore on becoming entrepreneurs. Only 5 percent of PhD scientists get to work in academia she points out. For a scientist to think that they can start a company is an idea that many of them don’t entertain.

Tune back in for our extended conversation with Dr. Axup here we explore how she became a scientist and what got her interested in science and math and who influenced her to become an entrepreneur?

This conversation is part of Season 3 of our #WomeninSTEAM #WomeninSTEM TV series that spotlights the role of hidden figures in Silicon Valley.

This interview aired on PBS and Public Media stations in the US.

Here is a list of TV stations in the US that broadcast our weekly TV show. Do subscribe to our YouTube channel where we feature new interviews every week.